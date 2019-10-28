India takes up Pak overflight refusal with international body

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) With Pakistan refusing to grant overflight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane for his visit to Saudi Arabia, India has taken up the issue with the International Civil Aviation Organization, said sources.

PM Modi is travelling to Saudi Arabia on a two-day official visit.

India sought overflight clearance from Pakistan for the PM's aircraft for his October 28-29 visit to Riyadh.

India regretted the Pakistani decision to again deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight.

"India has taken up the issue of denial of overflight clearance with the relevant international civil aviation body," a source said. On Sunday, Pakistan rejected a request by India to let Prime Minister Narendra Modi use its airspace. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the decision had been taken to show solidarity on the 'black day' being observed by Pakistan over Kashmir. In September too, Pakistan refused to let Modi use its airspace for his travel to the US. Earlier, Pakistan didn't allow President Ram Nath Kovind to use its airspace for travel to Iceland. For all VVIP visits the foreign countries are required to be informed of the use of their airspace. According to the ICAO or International Civil Aviation Organization charter, denial of airspace cannot be done by any country, except in the event of war. rn/prs