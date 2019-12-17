India test-fires Brahmos missile off Odisha coast

Bhubaneswar, Dec 17 (IANS) India on Tuesday successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile BrahMos off the Odisha coast.

The land-attack version of the missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher at Launch Complex-3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore in the morning, said defence sources.

The sources said that the trial of the surface-to-surface missile was successful as it hit the given target.

The fastest supersonic cruise missile is capable of being launched from submarines, ships, fighter jets or land, the sources added.

BrahMos is a joint venture between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and the Federal State Unitary Enterprise NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia.