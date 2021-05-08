India thanks Canada for shipment of 50 ventilators, 25,000 Remdesivir vials

New Delhi [India] May 8, (ANI): India on Saturday thanked Canada for the shipment of 50 ventilators and 25000 vials of Remdesivir to fight the COVID pandemic.



In this regard, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Saturday said, "It would further deepen our strategic partnership."

Earlier today Bagchi took to Twitter to announce the medical aid received from Austria and Czech Republic. About 1900 oxygen cannulas and other medical equipment were supplied to India.

Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of Covid-19.

India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits.

318 oxygen concentrators have been received from the US.

Canada offered 10 million USD to Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to India.

India reported 4,01,078 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

With this, the country has recorded over 4 lakh daily cases for the third consecutive day.

The cumulative number of cases in the country has now gone up to 2,18,92,676. (ANI)

