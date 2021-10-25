India to have more doctors in next 10-12 years than it has had in past 70 years: PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 25 (ANI): With more and more medical colleges coming up, India will have more doctors in the next 10-12 years than it has had in the past over 70 years since Independence, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.



PM Modi, while addressing the launch function of PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh today said, "In the next 10-12 years, the nation is going to receive a number of doctors that will be more than the number of doctors that graduated out of medical colleges in the 70 years after independence."

He said that the quick pace with which new medical colleges are being started in UP will positively impact the number of medical seats available.

"Due to more number of seats, now the children of poor parents too can dream of becoming a doctor and fulfil it," the Prime Minister said.

He also slammed the previous governments in the Centre and said that the health infrastructure of the nation was not given attention for a long period of time after independence.

Notably, according to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is one of the largest pan-India schemes for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission.

The objective of the scheme is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas.

It will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States. (ANI)