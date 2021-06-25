India to hold Korean War Special Exhibition to showcase joint efforts of troops

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): On the 71st Anniversary of the Korean War, Korean Cultural Centre, India will commemorate the contribution made by the 60 Para Field Ambulance and showcase the joint efforts of Indian and Korean troops with the help of 32 archived photographs.



The online Photo Exhibition titled "Korean War Special Exhibition -60 Para Field Ambulance-" will start from Friday (June 25), 5 pm till August 25, with a short video consisting of the exhibition images, and a short message of remembrance to the troops.

According to an official statement, the Korean War, the conflict between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) and the People's Republic of Korea (South Korea), broke out in June 1950 in which millions lost their lives. During this time of war, India supported the UN Security Council Resolutions and deployed a medical troop "60 Para Field Ambulance" that provided medical support to those injured in the war.

The troop totalled 627 and was the largest troop of the medical unit during the Korean War.

The troop included four combat surgeons, two anesthesiologists and one dentist. Commanded by Lieutenant Colonel A G Rangaraj, the 60 Para Field Ambulance provided assistance to an estimated 2.2 lakh wounded during the war and performed 2,324 field surgeries. The troop was further divided into smaller support units like Daegu Station and Uijeongbu. Among the 627 medical aid workers dispatched, a total of 10 members of the unit were injured and 2 lost their lives.

Through this exhibition, Korean Cultural Centre India expressed their gratitude and pays homage to the 60 Para Field Ambulance and showcases the joint efforts of the Indian and Korean troops. The contributions made by them played an important role in bringing peace and harmony to the Korean Peninsula. The 60 Para Field Ambulance and the Korean troops also played a key role in strengthening the relationship between the two countries. Korean Cultural Centre will play its part in carrying this relationship between the two countries forward.

The statement further said that the exhibition initially planned for the 70th Anniversary of the Korean War, which had to be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. It can be experienced at an online platform www.kcci-exhibitions.com/special-exhibition. (ANI)

