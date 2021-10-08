India to issue fresh guidelines for UK nationals: Sources

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): The Ministry of Health will issue fresh guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the country ordered to discontinue mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India to the UK, sources told ANI on Friday.



The UK on Thursday announced that it will scrap Covid quarantine travel rules for 47 destinations, including India from Monday (11 October).

According to the latest restrictions, the UK would recognise the vaccine status of arrivals from more countries.

The Indians, who are fully vaccinated with locally produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, will not be required to get 10-day quarantine.

"Eligible fully vaccinated passengers and eligible under 18s returning from countries and territories, not on the red list, can do with just a day 2 test," said the statement released by the UK government.

The new eased restriction will be followed from 4 AM (UTC), October 11. Eligible travellers vaccinated in over 47 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Turkey will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the duration of 10 days before arriving in England, according to the statement. (ANI)

