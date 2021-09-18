India to procure more than 25 crore Covid vaccine doses per month: government sources

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): India set a world record by administering 2.5 crore COVID vaccine doses in a single day on Friday. The country's target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month, said a government source.



"India will get about 20 crore doses of Covishield and 3.5 crore doses of Covaxin this month, and the target is to procure more than 25 crore doses per month," Government sources told ANI.

Earlier, on August 31, India recorded more than 1.41 crore doses administered in a single day.

Last month the Serum Institute of India supplied 19 crore doses and this month one crore more will be delivered.

According to the Government source, Zydus Cadila is also expected to deliver by the month-end one crore doses that will help in speeding up the vaccination drive. There is no deficiency of vaccine.

On booster dose, government sources said that there is not enough data in the country about the need for a booster dose.

The centre's priority is vaccinating India first before exporting vaccines to other countries. "Vaccinating its citizens is a priority and export of vaccines will be discussed only after the country's requirement is over," said the official source.

India will have more vaccine doses production from next month onwards after supply of Biological E's Covid -19 vaccine starts. (ANI)