India to procure over 30 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses per month by January: Sources

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): India will have a vaccine capacity of 28 crore doses this month, which includes 22 crore Serum Institute of India's Covishield and 6 crore doses of Bharat Biotech Biotech's Covaxin and production of 60 lakh Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D doses are also ready, said government sources.



India will have a capacity of more than 30 crores by next year per month, which includes Covishield, Covaxin, ZyCoV-D and Biological E, sources told ANI.

According to the sources, the production of 60 lakh doses of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D are already ready with the company and Biological E will be submitting the data till November end of phase -3 trials. The Biological E is the third Indian company to make Covid-19 vaccines. The company has also started stockpile doses.

Biological E will be providing 30 crore doses and another company that is expected to provide doses is Gennova which is the fourth Indian company doing trials of mRNA vaccines. India is expected to get Gennova's mRNA vaccine doses by February.

Earlier, on September 2, NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul had said that the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year.

Paul had told ANI that Phase 3 of Biological E's trial is underway. "Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it'll be in the next month or two. They've made a broad commitment that they'll supply a significant amount by year-end."

India procured more than 26 crore doses in the month of September also.

Centre plans to achieve 100 crore doses in next week.

Earlier, it was expected to reach the target between October 10 to October 12. The delay and decline in Covid vaccination are due to the festival season and hesitation in the second dose.

India may accelerate the export of Covid-19 vaccines under its humanitarian initiative 'Vaccine Maitri' by December after having an excess number of doses in the country. (ANI)