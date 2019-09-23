India to raise non-fossil fuel target to 450 GW: PM (2nd Lead)

The Prime Minister, while addressing the high-level Climate Action Summit hosted by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in the UN General Assembly chamber here, also said that not enough is being done to combat climate change and that a world-wide "jan andolan" (mass movement) on behavioural change is required to tackle the issue.

"Need, not greed, has been our guiding principle, and that is why India has not come only to speak but with a roadmap on combating climate change. We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a tonne of preaching," Modi said while addressing the gathering in Hindi.

India is increasing its share of non-fossil fuel mix, and "by 2022 we are increasing the renewable energy capacity to 175 Gigawatt, and we will take it ahead to 450 GW," Modi said.

He said that on this year's Independence Day (August 15), India had called for a "jan andolan" for freedom from single use plastic.

"We hope that this will raise awareness against the usage of single use plastic," he said.

"Not enough is being done to combat climate change. We need a comprehensive approach through education, values, life style approach and behavioural change, which should be turned into a mass movement," he said.

The Prime Minister said that in India, e-mobility and bio fuel mixture in petrol are being encouraged, while clean cooking gas has been provided to 150 million families.

He also said that water conservation and rain water harvesting have begun in India under the Mission Jal Jeevan. "We are going to spend $50 billion on this in the next few years," he said.

Modi said that 80 countries are part of the International Solar Alliance.

"I am happy that India and Sweden, along with other parties, are launching the Industry Transition Tract leadership group. This is for creating low carbon pathways for industries," Modi said.

Stating that a Coalition for Disaster Resistant Infrastructure is being initiated, Modi said, "I urge all the countries to join in."

He also said that India will inaugurate solar panels in the UN General Assembly.

"The time for talking is over, the world needs to act now," he said.