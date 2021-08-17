India to repatriate Afghan Sikh, Hindu communities who wish to leave Afghanistan

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi while responding to media queries regarding the situation in Afghanistan said, "We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan."He said there are also a number of Afghans who have been India's partners and "we will stand by them".The remarks, the first official reaction of MEA after the Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace, noted that commercial operations from Kabul airport have also been suspended today and this has forced a pause in repatriation efforts."Commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process," he added.Noting that the security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days and is changing rapidly, Bagchi said that the government is closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan and was in touch with Indian nationals who wish to return."We have been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India. We had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them," he added."The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak. The Government of India has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan," he said.He said the situation in Afghanistan is being monitored "on a constant basis at high levels" and the government will take "all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan".The spokesman said the repatriation efforts will resume after the resumption of flights to Kabul.Before the current crisis unfolded, India had ongoing development projects in every one of 34 provinces of Afghanistan.India has contributed significantly in recent years to the development of the country. Indian development projects have been undertaken in critical areas like water, road, healthcare, education, agriculture and capacity building. India's emphasis has been on the welfare, and the well being of the people of Afghanistan. (ANI)