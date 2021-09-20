India to resume Vaccine Maitri, to export jabs from October

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India will be resuming export of vaccines under 'Vaccine Maitri' in the fourth quarter starting from October. He said that vaccine export will resume to fulfill the commitment towards COVAX in line with the motto 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family).

The decision to restart the vaccine export has come ahead of PM Modi's visit to Washington starting Tuesday where vaccines are likely to be discussed at a summit of the leaders of the Quad countries.

Mandaviya said that the surplus supply of vaccines will be used to fulfill the commitment towards the world for the collective fight against Covid-19. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO.

He added that it is due to the relentless efforts and guidance of PM Modi that India was simultaneously undertaking Research and production of Covid vaccines in line with the global developments.

The minister said that India's vaccination drive has been a role model for the world and it is marching ahead with great speed. More than 4 times we have crossed one crore mark since the drive commenced on January 16.

While talking about the vaccine production in coming months, Mandaviya said that more than 30 crore doses will be produced in October and more than 100 crore doses in the coming quarter.

India stopped vaccine exports in April amid second Covid surge to jab its own population.

