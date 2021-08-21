India to set up over 100 earthquake observatories in next five years: Jitendra Singh

He pointed out that in the last six and a half decades since Independence, the country had only 115 earthquake observatories but now with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the helm, there is going to be a quantum leap in the number of earthquake observatories in the country.Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Joint Scientific Assembly of International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA) - International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth's Interior (IASPEI) today, the Minister said that the Indian subcontinent is considered as one of the world's most disaster-prone areas in terms of earthquakes, landslides, cyclones, floods, and tsunamis and the Modi Government is taking all necessary steps to meet these challenges.Dr Singh said that the importance of Geology as a recognized science of the composition, structure and processes, which govern our planet, has probably reached its zenith today as human society grapples with challenges at multiple levels of interactions with Mother Earth.The Minister expressed hope that the Joint Scientific Assembly of International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA) - International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth's Interior (IASPEI) will act as a catalyst in bringing on board a greater number of researchers and practitioners from the global community to work on issues related to rendering science to society.He said that it is a fitting environment for the two scientific communities to come together to forward research in their niche as well as pursue new avenues of cross-disciplinary investigations.The Minister said that the linkage between the deep earth structure and geomagnetism, and the role of fluids in earthquake nucleation are a few examples to emphasize the significance of the Joint Scientific Assembly of these two Associations to promote cross-disciplinary research. The IAGA and IASPEI have come together to hold a joint assembly in 2021, which is being hosted by the CSIR-NGRI with the support of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.Dr Jitendra Singh expressed hope that organizing such a joint scientific assembly in India would foster new enthusiasm in young researchers and enable them to forge collaborations and construct cross-disciplinary science proposals, the outcomes of which will help us to move into the future with a better understanding of our planet, armed with new scientific solutions. He also wished that a series of successful deliberations during this Joint Scientific Assembly of IAGA-IASPEI would provide a new dimension for a better understanding of Earth System Science.He impressed upon India's commitment to supporting various projects of earth system science to quantify the seismic hazard for better land use and urban planning and creating disaster-resilient infrastructures for reducing risks and ultimately paving the way to sustainable development.The Minister expressed hope that the Joint Scientific Assembly of International Association of Geomagnetism and Aeronomy (IAGA) - International Association of Seismology and Physics of the Earth's Interior (IASPEI) will act as a catalyst in bringing on board a greater number of researchers and practitioners from the global community to work on issues related to rendering science to society. (ANI)