India to showcase arts, culture at Expo 2020 Dubai

Most visitors are allowed to travel with a valid negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours. However, India is still in the category that requires a valid negative PCR test certificate (with a QR code) for a test conducted within 48 hours, and a rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

The six-month-long Expo kicked off on October 1 with Dubai expecting a large number of visitors despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. With the number of daily infections now well below 200 for the past week, the city has opened itself to the world.

The pavilion features a kinetic facade of 600 individual colourful blocks. The panels rotate and the facade presents a different look with each rotation, a unique representation of the country's theme at the Expo, 'India on the Move'.

The Indian pavilion was officially inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles.

Goyal said the Pavilion "shows an India on the move, it describes a new India rejuvenated, reinvented and revitalised, which can convert any adversity into an opportunity".

As the country comes out a deadly second wave of the pandemic, India is eager to make an impression on the world and the Expo is a great platform.

Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, said: "India at Expo 2020 Dubai will present a new and dynamic India with its never-ending opportunities.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given us a clarion call for action to all stakeholders to give a renewed push to boosting exports and Expo 2020 will provide an important platform in driving forward this national agenda."

While art and culture has always been a staple of India's exhibitions in foreign countries, there is a big push for innovation and industries in Dubai.

The India Innovation Hub, a specially designed mobile platform, was recently launched. It showcases innovations by Indian startups and corporates across various cutting edge fields like artificial intelligence, machine learning, mobility, robotics and space.

As many as 15 states and eight Union Territories are taking part in the Expo, most of them displaying food, art & culture and business opportunities.

Also present and various ministries, like textile, space and energy, as well as some of the leading business houses like Tata, Reliance, L&T and Adani.

