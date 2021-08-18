India to sign MoU with US varsity on cooperation for Himalayan geology

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave approval for signing of a MoU between the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Florida International University, the US, for cooperation in the field of geology.

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet gave its approval for signing the MoU between the GSI, under the Ministry of Mines, and the varsity's board of trustees on behalf of its Department of Earth and Environment, a government statement said.