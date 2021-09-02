India to sign several MOUs at Expo 2020 Dubai, showcasing country's resurgence to become USD 5 Trillion Economy

Outlining the overarching theme of India's participation at the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai running up to March 2022, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam informed that "India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase resurgent India's march to becoming a USD 5 Trillion economy."India's exceptional fight-back against COVID-19 and the country's emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai," he added.The India pavilion will see participation from a number of Indian states who will be displaying their culture, tradition and tremendous business opportunities along with the top corporate groups from India, and the public sector companies. A large number of prominent government ministers, officials, and celebrities are set to visit the India Pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host a number of cultural events.Subrahmanyam also said, "At Expo 2020 Dubai, the India Pavilion is ready to showcase the face of an India rising on the pillar of sustainability along with opportunity and mobility, a nation ready to lead the world's future."The Pavilion will exhibit the country's cultural diversity, ancient treasures, achievements, and leading opportunities with cutting-edge technologies. One of the largest pavilions at the Expo 2020 Dubai, India Pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.The India Pavilion will also be hosting and co-creating leadership discussions, international trade conferences, and seminars to explore opportunities to partner with other participating nations.At the India Pavilion, the visitors will also get the chance to witness star-studded nights, multiple cultural shows, Indian festivals celebration and relish the Indian delicacies.The specially designed logo of India's participation has been created to give a new holistic global brand experience to India's participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. The logo's circular form represents unity, commitment and the community which forms the central pillars of India; and signifies continuity and evolving lifecycles in one of the world's most vibrant democracies and fastest-growing business centres.The logo design showcases the chakra (wheel), which reflects strength, courage and progressive movement. The colours have been taken from the Indian flag, where Saffron symbolises strength and courage; White indicates peace and truth; and Green represents fertility, growth, and auspiciousness.It will be used in all the official communications and stationery during Expo 2020 Dubai. (ANI)