India turned world's pharmacy amid Covid: PM

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India has turned into world's pharmacy and many foreign nations have expressed confidence in the country's medicines during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Prime Minister said that health was considered only as a matter of disease and treatment for a long time, but it also affects the entire economic and social fabric of the country.

He said his government worked on health in a holistic way, not in pieces.

Modi said the demand for 'Made in India' medicines havs been increasing and the government is planning to provide 75 Ayush medicines on 'Janaushadhi' centres so that maximum number of people can be benefited as soon as possible and the money they were spending on costly medicines could be lowered down.

"Corona mahamaari ke baad aaj dunia Bharat ka loha maan rahi hai (the whole world is now taking India seriously after Covid pandemic). India has now turned world's pharmacy. During Covid period, India has earned the confidence of whole world. Now, we are focussing on generic medicines and supporting and encouraging them," Modi said during the event.

During the event, the Prime Minister dedicated the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong.

He also interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and also gave awards to stakeholders by recognising their excellent work.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda was also present on the occasion.

The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price.

The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7,499, with all districts of the country covered.

Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs 3,600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.

In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, 'Janaushadhi Week' from March 1-7 is being celebrated across the nation, with the theme of "Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi".

The last day of the week has been celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'.

--IANS

rak/ksk/