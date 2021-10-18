India, UK hold maritime dialogue, discuss cooperation in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): India and UK held their inaugural maritime dialogue and discussed cooperation in the maritime domain, Indo-Pacific, regional and multilateral cooperation.



An MEA release stated that the consultations, which were led by the two Foreign Ministries, involved exchanges on cooperation in the maritime domain, Indo-Pacific and regional/ multilateral cooperation.

The maritime dialogue was held in a virtual format as agreed in the India-UK Roadmap 2030 for future relations adopted at the virtual summit between the two Prime Ministers in May 2021, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Back in May, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed on a common vision of a new and transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK, underpinned by their shared commitment to democracy, fundamental freedoms, multilateralism and a rule-based international order.

They had adopted an ambitious India-UK Roadmap to 2030 to steer cooperation for the next ten years.

Earlier this month, the two Prime Ministers had a phone conversation and discussed issues related to Afghanistan, and Roadmap 2030.

A Downing Street spokesperson had said, "The leaders also talked about the current situation in Afghanistan. They agreed on the need for a coordinated international approach to engagement with the Taliban, emphasising the importance of upholding human rights in the country. (ANI)

