India urges Pak govt to take 'exemplary' action against perpetrators behind Sikh youth killing in Peshawar

New Delhi [India], Jan 5 (ANI): India on Sunday condemned the killing of a Sikh youth in Peshawar that happened just two days after a mob attack at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and called upon Imran Khan-led Pakistan government to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend the perpetrators of the heinous acts.

"India strongly condemns targeted killing of minority Sikh community member in Peshawar (Pakistan) that follows recent despicable vandalism and desecration of Gurdwara Sri Janam Asthan at Nankana Sahib and the unresolved case of abduction, forced conversion and marriage of a Sikh girl," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"India calls upon the Government of Pakistan to stop prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts," the ministry added.The Pakistani media earlier today reported that a Sikh youth, identified as Ravinder Singh, was found murdered in Peshawar by unidentified persons.According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations in Peshawar, the victim's bullet-riddled body was found in the area under the Chamkani police station.Singh, 25, was the brother of an Islamabad-based journalist, Harmeet Singh.Police said that the Sikh youth was a resident of Shangla District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and had come to Peshawar to shop for a wedding.Harmeet was called last night from Ravinder's cellphone informing him about the murder. Investigating into the matter from all aspects is underway, police said.Meanwhile, the family of the victim got to know about his death from a phone call by the unidentified assailant, suggesting that the incident could be a case of personal enmity.The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.India, on Friday, had also strongly condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration" at Nankana Sahib Gurdwara and called upon Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.In a statement, the MEA had said that members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Devji.Terming the actions reprehensible, the MEA said these followed actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year.The MEA said that Pakistan "is enjoined to take all measures to protect and preserve the sanctity of the holy Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and its surroundings".India also asked Pakistan to take strong action against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community."We are concerned at the vandalism carried out at the revered Nankana Sahib Gurdwara today. Members of the minority Sikh community have been subjected to acts of violence in the holy city of Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji. These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the statement said."India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place. We call upon the Government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community. Strong action must be taken against the miscreants who indulged in the desecration of the holy Gurudwara and attacked members of the minority Sikh community," it added.An angry group of local residents pelted stones at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday evening. The group was led by the family of a boy who had abducted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur, daughter of gurdwara's panthi. (ANI)