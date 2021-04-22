India, US committed to work together in achieving ambitious climate and clean energy targets: MEA

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): India and the United States are firmly committed to work together in achieving ambitious climate and clean energy targets, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has said.



"Through the partnership, India and the United States are firmly committed to working together in achieving their ambitious climate and clean energy targets and to strengthening bilateral collaboration across climate and clean energy," MEA said in a statement.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the India-US climate and clean energy partnership to help mobilise investments and enable green collaborations.

"As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies," PM Modi said at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by US.

"That is why President Joe Biden and I are launching the 'India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership'. Together, we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations," he added.

Terming the threat of climate change as a "lived reality" for millions of people in the world, the Prime Minister said India's lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices and despite the county's development challenges, it has taken many bold steps on clean energy.

"Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 shows our commitment. Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity," he said.

The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021.(ANI)