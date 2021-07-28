India, US discuss strategic partnership, Pacific cooperation

On his first visit to India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had a warm discussion with India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) India and the US on Wednesday discussed measures to deepen their strategic partnership, along with Indo-Pacific cooperation and issues of regional security, including Afghanistan.

Blinken said the discussion included deepening the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, including strengthening Indo-Pacific cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad.

Jaishankar said it was a wide-ranging and productive discussion with Secretary Blinken. "Useful in mapping out the next steps in our bilateral partnership. Strong convergence of views on many regional concerns. Agreed to work closely on multilateral and global issues," he added.

The US and India have a strong strategic partnership founded on shared values and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region. The US supports India's emergence as a leading global power and vital partner in efforts to ensure that the Indo-Pacific is a region of peace, stability, and growing prosperity and economic inclusion.

Both countries cooperate on a wide range of diplomatic, economic, and security issues, including defence, non-proliferation, regional cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, shared democratic values, counterterrorism, climate change, health, energy, trade and investment, peacekeeping, the environment, education, science and technology, agriculture, space, and oceans.

India is a leading global power and a key US partner in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. At the inaugural Quad Leaders' Summit in March, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the Japanese and Australian Prime Ministers in pledging to respond to the economic and health impacts of Covid-19, combat the climate crisis, and address shared challenges, including in cyber-space, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maritime security.

