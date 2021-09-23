India, US reaffirm commitment towards free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific

Speaking at the special briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Prime Minister Modi and Vice President Harris appreciated India-US bilateral relationship.The Foreign Secretary also informed that Vice President Harris noted that India had made a very very swift recovery from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic"Prime Minister had a bilateral meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. This was the Prime Minister's first formal interaction with the Vice President. He had earlier spoken to her on the telephone. And the meeting which was the first in-person meeting was warm and focused on several substantive issues of discussion," he said."Both Prime Minister and Vice President appreciated India US bilateral relationship," he added.According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, Harris and PM Modi expressed happiness at their first in-person meeting."They warmly recalled their telephone conversation earlier in June 2021. They exchanged views on recent global developments, including in Afghanistan and reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," the statement read."The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries, including ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic through expedited vaccination efforts, and ensuring supply of critical medicines, therapeutics and healthcare equipment," the statement added.They acknowledged the importance of collaborative action on climate change, the MEA said."Prime Minister (Modi) spoke about India's push for increasing renewable energy and the recently launched National Hydrogen Mission. He also emphasised the importance of lifestyle changes to promote environmental sustainability," he said.They also discussed areas of future collaboration, including space cooperation, Information Technology, especially emerging and critical technologies, as well as the cooperation in the healthcare sector."Both leaders acknowledged the vibrant people-to-people linkages as the bedrock of the mutually beneficial education linkages and the flow of knowledge, innovation and talent between our two countries," the statement added.Prime Minister Modi invited Vice-President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit India soon, the statement added. The invitation was accepted, said the Foreign Secretary.PM Modi and Harris took note of the ongoing efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic through expediated vaccination, said Shringla. (ANI)