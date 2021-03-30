India, US special forces share best practices, operational tactics

During the eleventh edition of Vajra Prahar 2021, both the countries' forces shared the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics.

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) A joint special forces exercise by India and the United States, Vajra Prahar 2021, was conducted at the Special Forces Training School in Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh.

The joint exercise by the special forces of both the countries is conducted alternatively between India and the US.

"They share best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics as also to improve interoperability between the special forces of both nations," the Indian Army said.

Bilateral military exercises and defence exchanges are an important facet of deepening bilateral defence cooperation between friendly countries.

During such events, the armies of participating nations jointly train, plan and execute a series of operations for neutralisation of threats of varied nature with a common aim of countering threats of international terrorism through mutual training and jointness.

In February this year, soldiers from Indian and the US armies participated in a land exercise -- Yudh Abhyas -- at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

Yudh Abhyas provided excellent opportunities for professional and cultural exchanges that strengthen India-US partnership through shared learning and training.

This exercise involved approximately 250 US soldiers and 250 Indian army personnel. The 11th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, and 2nd battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment of 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team carried out the exercise.

The annual training exercise enhanced combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region though common defence objectives.

