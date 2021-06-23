India, US start two-day major naval drill in Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The Indian Navy and the Air Force began a two-day passage exercise on Wednesday with US Navy Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Ronald Reagan during its transit through the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).



Indian Naval Ships Kochi and Teg, along with P-8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft and MiG 29K fighters, are participating in the exercise.

The day's excercises culminated with a joint flypast by USN F-18s, Indian Navy Mig-29K and the IAF's Jaguars and Su-30 MKIs.

The two-day exercise aims to strengthen the bilateral relationship and cooperation by demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate comprehensively in maritime operations. High tempo operations during the exercise include advanced air defence exercises, cross deck helicopter operations and anti-submarine exercises, the official release stated.

The participating forces will endeavour to hone their war-fighting skills and enhance their interoperability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain.

Indian Navy and US Navy regularly undertake a host of bilateral and multilateral exercises which underscore the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring commitment to an open, inclusive and rule-based international order, the release added. (ANI)

