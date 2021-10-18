  1. Sify.com
  4. India, US, UAE, Israel discuss range of issues including maritime security during virtual meeting

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 19th, 2021, 03:25:03hrs
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo)

Washington [US] October 19 (ANI): The delegations from India, the US, the UAE, and Israel discussed a range of issues including climate change, energy cooperation maritime security, and expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions.

"It was an opportunity for ministers to discuss a range of topics including expanding economic and political cooperation in the respective regions, discuss climate change, energy cooperation maritime security, a whole range of issues," US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing.
Price's remarks came after the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar along with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid joined a virtual meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.
The meeting was closed to the media. (ANI)

