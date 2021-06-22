India vaccinated more than New Zealand's population

New Delhi: India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far, the Union Health Ministry informed today.

Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day. As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from Monday, in a landmark achievement, 86,16,373 have been administered on the first day of the new phase of COVID-19 Vaccination. This is the highest single-day number of jabs in the world.



Madhya Pradesh on Monday administered 16,73,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest ever among states in the country in a single day so far.

On the historic feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated those who got vaccinated and lauded all frontline warriors.

If Indian maintains this inoculation number or exceeds it, Covid cases will stay under control and not spiral into the horror that we saw during the second wave.

The government's propaganda apart, vaccines to non-BJP states are still in short supply, as Delhi's vaccine numbers clearly say.