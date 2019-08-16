India wants to be friendly with all, even with troubling neighbour: Naidu

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu while speaking at the Rabindranath Tagore Centre here on Friday said that India wants to remain friendly with all, even with the troubling neighbour.

Naidu was in the city to unveil a portrait of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary at the Centre.



Remembering the former prime minister, Naidu said: "Atalji always said that you cannot change your neighbour. He taught everybody to serve the country selflessly and to remain committed to the principles of humanism and tolerance."

"Atalji strongly believed in a forward-looking, forward moving India, a strong and prosperous nation confident of its rightful place on the international fora. He firmly believed that India has a legitimate right to becoming a permanent member of the UN Security Council," Vice President of India tweeted.

"Let us make it very clear that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India," he further said.

"Leaving aside political differences we must come together on the issue of national security," he added. (ANI)

