India welcomes ASEAN initiative on Myanmar, vows to play constructive role in resolving current situation

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said that India welcomed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) initiative on Myanmar and will continue to play a constructive and meaningful role aimed at resolving the current situation in Myanmar, in response to media queries on the initiative on Myanmar agreed to at the ASEAN Summit held on Saturday.



"We welcome the ASEAN initiative on Myanmar agreed to at the ASEAN Summit held on April 24. Our diplomatic engagement with Myanmar will be aimed at strengthening these efforts," said Bagchi.

"India, as a friend of the people of Myanmar, will continue to play a constructive and meaningful role aimed at resolving the current situation in Myanmar. India's support to the democratic process in Myanmar remains steadfast," added Bagchi.

ASEAN leaders have urged the head of Myanmar's military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who took power in a coup on February 1, to end the violent crackdown in the country at the summit.

The 10-member ASEAN had reached a consensus on five points.

This includes: there shall be an "immediate cessation of violence" and restraint by all parties; all parties shall commence "constructive dialogue" toward "a peaceful solution in the interests of the people"; a special envoy of the ASEAN chair shall mediate the dialogue; ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance, and the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties.

This meeting was held in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, the first in-person gathering of the bloc's leaders since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The host, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said after the meeting that "inclusive dialogue must start," while echoing the call to release political prisoners. "We need to appoint a special ASEAN envoy to push for dialogues involving all parties in Myanmar."

As of April 24, 748 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover in Myanmar, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

