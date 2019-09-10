India well prepared to handle allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir, says defence expert Sehgal

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Defence expert PK Sehgal on Tuesday said that India is completely prepared to respond to alleged human rights violations in Kashmir if raised by Pakistan in the United Nations Human Rights Violation Council (UNHRC).

"First of all, why is Pakistan raising this issue in the UNHRC? Even if it is being raised, then India is completely ready to give answers. And we will give an answer after which Pakistan will never raise the issue again. But so far Pakistan has not raised the issue in the UNHRC meet in Geneva," said Sehgal.

"Pakistan says that human rights have been violated in Kashmir, but everyone knows that the human rights have been violated in Pakistan's Balochistan," he added.Speaking on US President Donald Trump's offer to provide assistance in the Kashmir issue, Sehgal said: "India has made it clear that it has no intention to allow anybody to interfere in Kashmir. It is a bilateral issue. And if still, Trump is insisting to mediate, then it is a problem."Sushant Sareen, also a defence expert, has condemned the infiltration attempt by the squad of Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT), which was foiled along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in the first week of August by the Indian Army."This was expected from Pakistan after the constitutional change in Kashmir valley. Indian security agencies are also expecting a new wave of terrorism from Pakistan. This is the reason behind the restrictions in the Valley, especially on communication," said Sareen.He also said that the Indian security forces are vigilant enough and the army will try their level best to ensure that no such incidents take place in the future.Speaking about Pakistan's behaviour towards India, Sareen said: "Islamabad wants to create communal unrest in India." (ANI)