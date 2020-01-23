  1. Sify.com
  4. India will always remain grateful to Netaji: PM Narendra Modi

India will always remain grateful to Netaji: PM Narendra Modi

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 23, 2020 09:59 hrs
Modi Varanasi

New Delhi: Remembering Subhas Chandra Bose on his 123rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the nation will always remain grateful to the leader, who stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians.

Sharing a 1.55-minute clip on Twitter, Modi listed the contributions of Netaji in the freedom struggle and recalled his dedication to get freedom for the country.

He tweeted:

Modi also tweeted a note written by Netaji's father Janakinath Bose at the time of his birth:



