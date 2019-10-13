India will never be 'Hindu' country, says Owaisi

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cannot erase his history in India, while asserting that India would never be a Hindu country.

"Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it 'Hindu'. It won't work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat Na Kabhi Hindu Rashtra Tha, Na Hai, Na Hi Kabhi Banega Inshallah (India was never a Hindu country, nor is and will never be)," he tweeted.



The AIMIM leader posted the comment on the microblogging site while retweeting a tweet of a user who shared a video of Bhagwat where the RSS chief referred to India as a country of Hindus.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Bhagwat had said: "We are a country of Hindus. Hindu is not the name of a language, province or country but a culture, which is the legacy of all people living in India." (ANI)

