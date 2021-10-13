India withdraws Covid restrictions imposed on visiting UK nationals

The travel advisory that imposed additional checks and quarantine on those arriving from the UK has been relaxed by the Union Health Ministry, an official statement said.

The move comes to reciprocate the UK government's decision to discontinue the mandatory quarantine and checks for Indian visitors vaccinated with Covishield.

In an official memorandum issued on October 11, the Health Ministry said that based on the evolving scenario, it has been decided that the revised guidelines stand withdrawn and the earlier guidelines on international arrival issued on February 17 shall be applicable to all travellers arriving in India from the UK.

Earlier this month, India had said that all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The step came after the UK government announced that even the people fully vaccinated with Covishield in India will have to meet the strict mandatory quarantine rules while visiting the UK, with effect from October 4.

However, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said on last Thursday that fully-vaccinated Indians with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine travelling to UK will not have to go in quarantine from Monday.

