Indian, American personnel served 'langar' by Sikh locals during military exercise

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Indian and American Army soldiers participating in Exercise-"Yudh Abhyas" in America were served langar prepared by local Sikh volunteers.

"Sharing of cultural values create timeless affinities. Indian Army & US Army Soldiers were served langar prepared by local Sikh volunteers. It was hosted at the Raptor facility on JBLM. The group has been part of the last three iterations in the US, providing traditional langar," the Indian Army said in a tweet on September 10."Guru ka Langar" was organised by the local Sikh community to welcome the Indian contingent at Raptor dining facility on Joint Base Lewis - McChord.This is the third year when it has been organised. The total strength of the Sikh community in Washington is around 4000. The langar included traditional food- roti, Sabji and Kheer both Indian and US army were invited.The US contingent itself has as many as nine Indian origin personnel.This is the 15th edition of 'Yudh Abhyas', which is hosted alternately between the two countries.The 14th edition of the exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2018, was hosted by India in Uttarakhand. (ANI)