Indian, Mongolian Armies conduct joint military training in Himachal's Bakloh

Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Teams from Indian and Mongolian Armies on Tuesday conducted joint military training at Bakloh in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district.

Both teams shared drills and expertise in convoy protection along with techniques for survival in jungles during the 14th edition of Indo-Mongolian joint military training, Exercise Nomadic Elephant-XIV here.



