Indian Air Chief Marshal on 3-day visit to Dhaka

The Indian Air Force Chief is being accompanied by a two-member delegation. The Indian Air Force Chief is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on the Air Force and Army Chief of Bangladesh, an Indian High Commission press release said here.

The visit comes ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26 and 27 to join Bangladesh's 50th year of independence celebrations and 50 years of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The Indian Air Chief, who reached here on Monday afternoon, would pay homage to Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during his visit to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi.

He will also pay tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban in Dhaka Cantonment.

The Indian Air Force Chief will pay courtesy calls on the Air Force and Army Chief of Bangladesh and meet other senior officers from the BAF. Bhadauria will also be visiting the major BAF air bases across the country during his stay here.

It is a matter of pride for the Indian Armed Forces and the Air Chief as Bhadauria is an alumnus of 18th Air Staff Course at Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) at Mirpur, Dhaka, said the release adding that during this visit, the Indian Air Chief will also be inducted into the 'Mirpur Hall of Fame' at the DSCSC.

This visit will further strengthen the close and fraternal ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said the Indian mission of Dhaka.

--IANS

sumi/rt