Indian Air Force airlifts 3 cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore, 6 from Dubai

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): In an effort to meet the increased demand for liquid oxygen in view of the surging COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Force airlifted three cryogenic oxygen containers from Singapore and another 6 from Dubai to West Bengal's Panagarh on Thursday.



As per an official statement of the Indian Air Force, the IAF C-17 aircraft were used for carrying the cryogenic oxygen containers and another C-17 is presently airlifting 3 containers from Bangkok to Panagarh Airbase.

In addition to that, IAF C-17s also airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Chandigarh to Bhubaneswar, four from Hindan to Ranchi, four from Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, two from Chandigarh to Ranchi and 1 from Indore to Jamnagar today.

IAF said the airlift of two containers from Bhopal to Ranchi, two from Lucknow to Ranchi and two containers from Jodhpur to Jamnagar is in progress.

"In addition, IAF C130 airlifted Navy medical team personnel from Mumbai to Ahmedabad today and have been deployed for airlifting of 75 oxygen cylinder from Baroda to Hindan," the statement added.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. This was the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours. Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814. (ANI)