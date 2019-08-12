Indian Airforce launches large-scale operation in flood-affected areas

New Delhi [India] Aug 12 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing flood crisis, the Indian Airforce has launched a large scale operation to help the flood-affected people in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala.



It has also established hub centers in affected states to create seamless 'air-bridge' for rescue teams and to provide people with relief material.

The Twitter handle of IAF today said, "A large number of aerial missions are being launched to ensure relief material reaches even the most inaccessible areas and maximum people are brought to safety. IAF is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that rescue and relief is provided to all in need."

On Sunday, the Indian Air Force had rescued Six persons, including a pregnant woman, who were stranded near Narayanpur Dam in Raichur district, by its Mi-17 helicopter. (ANI)

