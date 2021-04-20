Indian-American tech executive to make 2nd Congressional run

According to the American Bazaar report published on Monday, the Saratoga-based Kumar hopes to unseat fellow Democrat Anna Eshoo, now in her 15th House term, to whom he lost in 2020 by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

Washington, April 20 (IANS) Indiian-American tech executive, Rishi Kumar, is all set to make a second bid for the US House of Representatives in 2022, a media report said.

However, in a statement posted on his website, Kumar said: We have already far exceeded the vote count of any prior challenger in the last 28 years of this district; 37 per cent vote share."

"We hold our head high about what we have accomplished together. We are hearing it loud and clear to not stop.

"We intend to bridge the shortfall of 50,000 votes over the next two years... The learning over the last 20 months has been incredible and we are excited about the possibilities.

"To address the tough challenges of Silicon Valley and America, we brought forward bold and innovative ideas with a getting-things-done attitude."

To help disadvantaged communities across Silicon Valley, he launched the no-charge Entrepreneurship Bootcamp for youth in many disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Since 2012, Kumar has also hosted the no-charge Lego Robotics Bootcamp to teach robotic design and programming, according to the American Bazaar report.

During the Covid-19 shelter-in-place orders, Kumar organised hackathons, facilitated entrepreneurial boot camps for young students, and provided online coding classes.

--IANS

ksk/