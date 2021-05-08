Indian and Indonesian navies carry out military drill in Southern Arabian Sea

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Indian and Indonesian Navies conducted Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the southern Arabian sea on Saturday with a focus on further improving their interoperability.



"Enhancing Interoperability & strengthening Maritime cooperation with friends Indian Navy ship INSSharda and Indonesian Navy's Corvettee KRI Sultan Hasanuddin, undertook Passage Exercise in ArabianSea," Indian Navy wrote in a tweet.

The Indian Navy was represented by INSharda, an Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) with a Chetak helicopter embarked onboard and the Indonesian Navy was represented by KRI Sultan Hasanudin, a 90m Corvette.

The exercise was aimed at improving interoperability and understanding between both the friendly navies. PASSEXes are regularly conducted by IN with units of Friendly Foreign Countries.

The last PASSEX between IN and Indonesian Navy was conducted on 13 Mar 21 between INS Kalpeni, IN Dornier and KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda. (ANI)

