Indian armed forces capable of deterring all threat; Naqvi on artillery attack

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday lauded Indian Army's artillery attack on terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said that the country's armed forces are capable of deterring all threat.

"Our security forces are competent and capable of fight any hurdle that comes their way. They have defeated threats in the past and they will continue to do the same in the future as well," Naqvi told ANI on Sunday.



The Union Minister was participating in a cycling rally against the air pollution in the national capital.

Earlier today, the Indian Army used artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. (ANI)

