Indian Army causes heavy damage to Pak side after 2 soldiers, 1 civilian killed in ceasefire violation

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday inflicted heavy damages and casualty on the Pakistan side after two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara.

"Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said.



The Pakistan Army, in the unprovoked ceasefire violation, had targeted civilian areas killing one civilian and injuring three others in the area.

The ceasefire violation from Pakistan Army was started to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to the sources.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly all along the Line of Control in the Tangdhar sector and fire assaults have been directed at Pakistani positions aiding and abetting infiltrators there, sources said.

Earlier on October 13, an Indian Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. (ANI)

