Indian Army chief Gen Naravane meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister in Colombo

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army said, "General MM Naravane #COAS called on Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed about enhancing existing defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.""Between the two armed forces, we have an excellent relationship," Gen Naravane told Prime Minister Rajapaksa, said Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office.Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister's Office said the positive interaction will also help cement the bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, including people-to-people connections.General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials.Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka. (ANI)