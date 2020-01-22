Indian Army chief in J&K to take stock of ground situation

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Indian Army chief, Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Wednesday, undertook his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking charge, to review security operations in the region.

The Northern Command will brief Naravane on the status of security operations currently underway in the Kashmir Valley as well as the Line of Control (LoC).

He is also scheduled to visit the army positions close to the Line of Control to review operations there, against the backdrop of several ceasefire incidents in the recent past.

Naravane took over as the army chief on January 1. sk/vd