Indian Army concludes contract for procurement of service medals of 17 different types

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The integrated headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of lakhs of service medals of 17 different types.



In a tweet, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) informed: "Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) has concluded a contract for procurement of a total of 17.27 lakh Service Medals of 17 different types. "

"The procurement has enabled the Indian Army to meet all outstanding demands of service medals in respect of soldiers who have served and are serving in the Indian Army," the tweet added.

Meanwhile, the Retiring Officers' Seminar was conducted on Tuesday. Due to COVID-19 protocols, officers posted in the national capital could attend the seminar.

Chief of Air Staff, General MM Naravane commended all retiring officers for their service to the nation and bid them adieu. The officers will be superannuating on March 31. (ANI)

