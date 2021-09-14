  1. Sify.com
  4. Indian Army conducts combat free fall, special heliborne operations in multi-national military exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 14:30:02hrs
Indian army participating in ZAPAD 2021 (Pic Credit: Indian Army Official Twitter)

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Indian Army personnel conducted combat free fall, special heliborne operations and other mechanized manoeuvres during multi-national military exercise "ZAPAD 2021" at Mulino Training Ground in Russia's Nizhniy, officials said on Monday.

"The final validation exercise of #ZAPAD2021 was conducted at Mulino Training Ground, Russia. #IndianArmy contingent participated in the final exercise and undertook Combat Free Fall, Special Heliborne Operation and mechanized manoeuvres," Indian Army said in a tweet.

The Indian Army is participating in Zapad is a 13-day exercise that started on September 3 and will end on September 16.
More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia also participated in ZAPAD 2021. (ANI)

