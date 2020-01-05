Indian Army conducts Motivational talk for youth to join forces in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Indian Army conducted a motivational talk at Dimdima Tea Estate on Sunday for motivating the youth to join the Indian Army.

Over 125 youth, their parents, tea estate managers and staff attended the event. The participants were given comparative details of various career options available after class 10th and 12th along with the advantages of joining the 'Armed Forces'.



The various entry schemes for recruitment, together with the pay, allowances and other entitlements were explained in detail. Weapon and equipment display was also done to give them a glimpse of the capabilities of the Indian Army.

The gathering showed keen interest in the event as evident from their enthused participation in the 'Question and Answers' session. The event was a grand success with a very large number of parents aspiring to send their wards to join the Indian Army and contribute towards Nation building. (ANI)

