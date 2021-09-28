Indian Army disposed live bombs found in TN in controlled blasts

Chennai, Sep 28 (IANS) The Indian Army's Bomb Disposal Squad has safely disposed the remaining unexploded bombs that were seized along with iron and steel scrap from an industry estate, an Defence Ministry statement said on Tuesday.

In the statement issued here, the Ministry said that nearly 15 ton of live unexploded ordnance, along with iron and steel scrap, which were seized from SIPCOT Industrial Complex sometime back were destroyed in two phases.