Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Feb 8th, 2021, 04:42:35hrs
Indian Army helps forest authorities to fight forest fire in Arunachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI)

West Kameng (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], February 8(ANI): Indian Army on Sunday assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army in a tweet said the well-coordinated efforts of army and forest authorities and quick response averted catastrophic disaster.
"Indian Army assisted forest authorities in controlling forest fire near Chillipam Monastery, West Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh. A well-coordinated and quick response averted catastrophic disaster; saved lives and property," tweeted Eastern Command. (ANI)

