Indian Army in state of readiness under PM Modi: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said the Indian army is in a state of readiness for any situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Indian Army is in a state of readiness under the Modi government. We will never fire the first bullet but if there is a need, then we will strike the enemy within their boundaries as we did in Balakot," Prasad said at a function here.



On the occasion of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary, Prasad inaugurated the digitalisation programme at Gurawara, which has become the first digital village of Haryana.

"There were 60,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in the country in 2014. Today there are 3,60,000 CSCs out of which Haryana alone has 11,000 CSCs," he said.

Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prasad said: "It has not been drafted to take away someone's citizenship but to address the needs of those who were facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The National Population Register (NPR) is important too, which will record the population figure of the country."

Prasad further said that Rewari has produced many brave Army jawans, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

"The brave jawans of Rewari fought till the last drop of their blood in the Indo-China war of 1962. I salute their spirit," said Prasad. (ANI)

On the occasion of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary, Prasad inaugurated the digitalisation programme at Gurawara, which has become the first digital village of Haryana."There were 60,000 Common Service Centres (CSCs) in the country in 2014. Today there are 3,60,000 CSCs out of which Haryana alone has 11,000 CSCs," he said.Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prasad said: "It has not been drafted to take away someone's citizenship but to address the needs of those who were facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The National Population Register (NPR) is important too, which will record the population figure of the country."Prasad further said that Rewari has produced many brave Army jawans, who sacrificed their lives for the country."The brave jawans of Rewari fought till the last drop of their blood in the Indo-China war of 1962. I salute their spirit," said Prasad. (ANI)