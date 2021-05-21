Indian Army Northern Command felicitates 120-year-old for taking COVID-19 vaccine jab

The 120-year-old lives in Udhampur's Dudu.The Army called her a living legend and inspiration for villagers.Lieutenant General YK Joshi led the felicitation program."Northern Command appreciates frontline workers for undertaking COVID-19 vaccination drive to remotest areas," the Army said in a tweet.Devi, a resident of Ghar Katiyas village of Sub Division Drudu, Tehsil Latti, had taken the dose at a camp held by the Udhampur district administration.While sharing views about the vaccination, one of the family members of Devi said, "We feel more confident and protected as the vaccine is the best shield against the COVID infection."He further said that they were very happy to get their eldest member of the family vaccinated against the coronavirus. The family members also thanked the Udhampur administration for organising the vaccination camps in the remotest areas of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)