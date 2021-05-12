Indian Army organises COVID-19 awareness programme in J-K's Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Indian Army organised a COVID-19 awareness programme at Sultanpur Kandi village of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.



The initiative aimed at creating awareness among the people in remote regions regarding the COVID-19 symptoms and protective measures to stem the tide of the pandemic. During the programme, informative lectures were conducted by the Army doctor and local medical staff over the common symptoms, preventive measures, and management of a COVID infected patient.

"The COVID appropriate behaviours should be followed and be a part of COVID vaccination drive. Vaccines reduce the chance of severe infection," Army doctor Simrat Rajdeep Singh said.

The people participating in the awareness programme hailed the Indian Army for their initiative.

Ghulam Muhammad, the representative of the Kandi village told ANI that he is thankful to the Army for conducting such a programme and hoped that similar programmes will be conducted in near future.

"People from more than 19 villages have gathered here for the COVID-19 awareness programme. People were made aware to save themselves and others from getting infected," Roshan Ara, a student at the awareness programme said.

Another student Ruby Jan said that the programme has created awareness regarding social distancing and other SoPs to be followed to curb the infections.

"The programme was a success and I thank Indian Army for this awareness programme," Jan said.

According to official data, there are 50,701 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

